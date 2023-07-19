Jamshedpur FC sign midfielder Imran Khan on two-year deal

Jamshedpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday announced the signing of versatile midfielder Imran Khan from NorthEast United FC on a two-year contract.

Imran made 37 appearances for the Highlanders in the Indian Super League, scoring twice and providing four assists during his time at the club.

The 28-year-old is a versatile player capable of operating across midfield and has been successfully utilised on the wings, as well as in attacking midfield, in recent seasons.

"Joining Jamshedpur FC is a big moment for me in my career," Imran said.

"I have learnt a lot at my previous clubs and feel like I am ready to help Jamshedpur once again win trophies.

"The city has a history of producing some great Indian players over the years, and I'm confident that this is the right step for me in my progression." Imran was born in Manipur and began his professional playing career at Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League and made a move to the ISL in 2018 with FC Goa.

Following loan stints at Gokulam Kerala and Mohun Bagan, Imran joined NEROCA FC in the I-League in 2020, before returning to the ISL with NorthEast United FC.

"He's a very technical and versatile player in midfield and brings a wand of a left foot and a very good attitude so he will fit in well with the plan we have," said Jamshedpur FC head coach, Scott Cooper.

"He is hard-working and comes with some ISL experience and will flourish with us," he added. PTI TAP AH AH