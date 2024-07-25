Jamshedpur FC sign Spanish striker Javi Hernandez

Jamshedpur, Jul 25 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC on Thursday secured the services of Spanish striker Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez ahead of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, the club announced.

It will be the fourth ISL club for the 35-year-old, having previously played for ATK/ATK Mohun Bagan (2019-21), Odisha FC (2021-22) and Bengaluru FC (2022-24).

In the ISL, Hernandez has scored 15 goals in 53 games, while his best single-season effort was with BFC in 2022-23, netting nine times in 29 contests.

He has also helped ATKMB win the ISL title during the 2019-20 season besides lifting the Durand Cup with the BFC in 2022.

Hernandez's long list of associations with clubs includes Real Madrid B (senior debut), Halmstad, Salamanca, Ourense, Burgos, Poli Timișoara, Gornik Łęczna, Gabala and Cracovia.

Upon signing for the Men of Steel, where he will wear the number 10 jersey, Hernandez stated, "I'm delighted to join Jamshedpur FC, a move that heralds an exciting new chapter in my Indian football journey.

"I firmly believe I have a significant contribution to make to the team, and I'm committed to giving my all in every step I take for the club.

"Having experienced the electric atmosphere at the Furnace before, I'm thrilled to now play for the passionate fans of Jharkhand and make them proud with my efforts." JFC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his excitement at having the Spaniard and said, "Javier Hernandez brings unparalleled experience to our team, and it's essential we utilise his expertise effectively.

"His exemplary behaviour on and off the field makes him an ideal role model for our young Indian players. This season is crucial for him, and I'm confident he'll rise to the occasion." PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024