Jamshedpur FC snatch 3-2 win from Mumbai City

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC struck thrice in the second half to register an enthralling come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Jeremy Manzorro (59th and 87th) scored a brace while Imran Khan (55th) also registered his name on the score sheet for Jamshedpur.

The Islanders saw their senior stars step up with Tiri and Alberto Noguera finding the back of the net in the 14th and 32nd minute of the game respectively.

However, the renewed spirit and belief prevalent in the Red Miners since Khalid Jamil took over as the head coach was evident in the final 45 minutes, with the visitors running circles around the home team and capping off a comeback that will infuse tremendous confidence within them moving ahead in this season.

Advertisment

Tiri and Noguera scored from almost similar passages of play to get Mumbai City FC to a comfortable position at the half time break. The central defender nodded home from a corner, whereas the Spaniard did the same albeit from a cross by winger Lallianzuala Chhangte.

However, few could have predicted what struck them later on.

Firstly, Imran scored in the second consecutive game as he netted in the 56th minute off a rebound that had come to him due to a save made by Phurba Lachenpa against Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Advertisment

Imran showed composure in a tight space to slot the ball into the back of the net, which in some ways reflected his growing confidence under the watch of the new head coach.

The visitors made the most of the momentum swaying their way, as Manzorro bagged the equaliser merely four minutes later courtesy of a sweet shot from the edge of the box. He was set up with a delightful assist by Mohammed Sanan.

Manzorro sealed the deal by drilling a spot-kick on the right corner of the net in the 88th minute, which he had earned due to the relentless efforts of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu.

The Nigerian was alert and smart to be at the receiving end of the foul, and Manzorro didn’t blink twice before hammering the ball past Lachenpa. PTI APA PDS PDS