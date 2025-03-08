Jamshedpur FC target record 13th league win of season in match against Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, Mar 8 PTI) Already through to the play-offs, Jamshedpur FC will hope to notch their record-equalling 13th win of the season when they face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

The Red Miners have qualified for the playoffs and are placed fourth in the table with 38 points from 23 games. The Marina Machans are positioned 11th with 24 points from 23 encounters.

Chennaiyin FC had won the first leg fixture 5-1, but they failed to find the back of the net in their last two ISL matches. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are one win away from levelling their best-ever season tally of 13 victories, but have won just once in their last five outings.

Chennaiyin FC emerged triumphant in just two of their 11 home games this season, and Jamshedpur would look to take advantage of it.

Jamshedpur FC have banked on their international trio of Javi Hernandez (7 goals), Jordan Murray (6), and Javi Siverio (6) for goals, with the three of them netting 19 out of their 35 strikes thus far. Hernandez is suspended for this match though.

In 15 fixtures between these two teams in the ISL, Chennaiyin FC have won seven games and Jamshedpur FC have been triumphant thrice.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle maintained that there’s a significant lot to play for in this match for his team.

“We are playing against a very good opponent. So there’s a lot to play for, both individually and also at a collective level,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil insisted that his team is placing adequate importance on the coming encounter.

"We need to prepare like we have been doing so far in the last game and look to win the match," he said.