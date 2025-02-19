Jamshedpur look to cut down gap at 2nd spot in match against Mohammedan

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will get a chance to cut down the gap with FC Goa for the second spot if they beat bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

Jamshedpur are third in the table with 34 points from 20 matches. However, they have ended up losing thrice in their previous five encounters.

Their away form has been concerning, having faced six defeats on the road, but Mohammedan Sporting have not really optimised their home advantage either.

In fact, the Kolkata-based side is presently on a four-game-long losing streak and have garnered just 11 points from their 20 games until now, with both of their wins coming away from home.

In the reverse fixture, the Khalid Jamil-coached Red Miners had clinched a convincing 3-1 win, and they will have to iron out their offensive concerns, having gone scoreless in their previous two outings, to repeat that feat.

Mohammedan, on the other hand, will eye their first win in 11 attempts at home -- having drawn thrice and lost seven times in their backyard this season.

Jamshedpur are realistically chasing a second-placed finish, but they trail FC Goa (39) by five points. Ending up in the second spot will see them qualify directly for the semifinals and not participate in the one-legged knockout, but they cannot afford to drop any more points hereon for that.

Jamshedpur FC have won the only game played between these two teams this season.

Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil assured that his team is committed to registering a win from this away game.

"It's an away game. We need to get a positive result. Everyone is working hard and the team needs to continue doing that moving forward," he said.

Mohammedan SC's Indian assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo praised Jamshedpur FC and the season they had had so far.

"We know Jamshedpur FC have performed well this season. It's not going to be an easy game for us, but we are going to try our best to put our best foot forward," he said.