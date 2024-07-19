Jamshedpur makes debut, will host Durand Cup for first time from July 28

Jamshedpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will face Bangladesh Armed Forces FT on the inaugural day of the 133rd Durand Cup, commencing from July 28 at JRD Sports Complex here for the first time in the history of the tournament.

A total of 24 teams, including two Services outfits from Nepal and Bangladesh, will be seen in action across 43 matches, which will be played in the four host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Kolkata and Jamshedpur.

Kolkata will host the grand finale on August 31 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Meanwhile, three glittering Durand Cup trophies were showcased here for the first time at XLRI Auditorium on Friday.

Apart from the original Durand Cup, the other glittering pieces of silverware included the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President's Cup, which the winners keep permanently.

JRD Sports Complex will host matches of Group D, which consists of Mohun Bagan, fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC, the Indian Army Football Team and the Bangladesh Armed Forces Football Team, one of the foreign sides in the tournament. PTI BS AH AH