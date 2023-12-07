Jamshedpur: Over 90 participants from 11 Asian nations to take part in kids sports climbing event

Jamshedpur, Dec 7 (PTI) In all, 92 athletes from 11 Asian countries will take part in the second edition of Asian Kids Sports Climbing Championship at JRD Tata Sports Complex here from Friday.

Organised by Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) in association with the Asia unit of International Federation of Sports Climbing (IFSC) and Indian Mountaineering Federation, participants aged between 10 and 13 years will take part in the two-day event, officials said.

Besides the host country, some of the other participating nations are Iran, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore and Kazakhstan, they said.

Tata Steel vice-president Chanakya Chaudhary said TSAF is proud to host the championship.

"This will be the second such tournament Jamshedpur is hosting in a span of a year. This is a testament to the fact that TSAF is aggressively promoting sport climbing not only in its own ecosystem, but for the entire country. The setting up of the new 36-metre bouldering wall, which is of international standard and certified by the International Federation of Sport Climbing, adds to already existing quality infrastructure. Tata Steel will continue to ensure development of sports as a whole and organise such tournaments and championships in regular intervals," he added.

The first edition of the championship held in 2022 had witnessed the participation of 84 athletes from 10 countries. India had put up an impressive performance winning 15 medals. PTI BS MNB