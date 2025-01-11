Jamwal shocks former Youth champ to join Shiva, Siwach in quarters

Bareilly, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Abhinash Jamwal pulled off a major upset, knocking out former Youth World champion Vanshaj Kumar, while Shiva Thapa and Sachin Siwach continued their dominant run to sail into the quarterfinals of the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Jamwal defeated the 2022 youth champion Vanshaj of the Services with a decisive 5-0 victory in the 63.5kg category.

Representing Assam, the former World Championship bronze medalist, Thapa, showcased his skills as he eliminated Himanshu Sangwan with a clean 5-0 win in the 60-65kg category.

Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach delivered another stellar performance, defeating Kingson Pukhrambam of Manipur by the same margin.

Advertisment

Competing in the 47-50kg category, Rajasthan’s Devendra Solanki bagged his third consecutive win, dismantling Mizoram’s Zorammuana via a unanimous decision to book his quarterfinal berth.

The Services reinforced their status as favourites, with multiple boxers advancing to the next stage.

Alongside Sachin, Hitesh Gulia (light middleweight), Deepak (welterweight), Jugnoo (cruiserweight), and Vishal (heavyweight) delivered commanding wins, maintaining Services' stronghold in the championship.

Advertisment

Punjab's Gopi ended Govind Sahani’s impressive streak with a Round 3 victory in the flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Bhanu Prakash stole the show with a powerful knockout win over Goa’s Umesh Chavan. PTI TAP ATK