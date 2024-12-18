Janet Vidhi, Tanvi Khanna record first-round wins in squash meet

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Former champion Janet Vidhi of India and compatriot Tanvi Khanna recorded first-round wins in the 79th Western India Slam squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Vidhi overcame stiff competition from her Malaysian opponent Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran to record a 3-0 win.

Vidhi did not start well but won the first game over extra points. The second game was a closely-fought contest which went in her favour too, before she found her groove to claim the third game and record a 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 win in 21 minutes.

Khanna also advanced to the second round defeating Serbia's Jelena Dutina 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 in just 14 minutes.

In men's category, India's Rahul Baitha defeated Sri Lanka's Tuwin Nilakshana Herath 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 in 27 minutes and Suraj Kumar Chand scored a hard-fought 12-10, 11-8, 11-9 win against compatriot Diwakar Singh.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Tay Jun Qian got the better of Australian James Nicholas 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, winning in 24 minutes.

Results – Women's (round 1): Sunita Patel (IND) bt. Mahak Talati (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Pooja Arthi Raghu (IND) bt. Mehak Dinesh Gupta (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna (IND) bt. Jelena Dutina (SRB) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Sze Wing Wai (HKG) bt. Vyomika Khandelwal (IND) 11-9, 11-2, 11-2; Janet Vidhi (IND) bt. Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran (MAS) 12-10, 11-8, 11-3; Bobo Lam (HKG) bt. Unnati Tripathi (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

Men's (round 1): Rahul Baitha (IND) bt. Tuwin Nilakshana Herath (SRI) 11-3, 11-8, 11-7; Lap Man Au (HKG) bt. Yousif Thani (BRN) 11-4, 3-11, 11-7, 11-3; Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) bt. Diwakar Singh (IND) 12-10, 11-8, 11-9; Tay Jun Qian (MAS) bt. James Nicholas (AUS) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5. PTI DDV AH AH