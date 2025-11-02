Janice becomes first Indonesian woman in 23 years to win WTA singles title

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Janice Tjen capped a breakout season by clinching her maiden WTA singles title at the Chennai Open here on Sunday, becoming the first Indonesian woman since Angelique Widjaja in 2002 to win a WTA Tour singles crown.

The 23-year-old, who was ranked as low as 573 in the world just a year ago, continued her rapid rise on the circuit with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win over Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the final at the SDAT Stadium.

She is now set to soar to a career-high ranking of No. 53 on Monday -- a stunning rise from World No. 578 at the end of 2024.

Both Tjen and Birrell were contesting their second career finals and seeking a maiden title.

The Indonesian took control early, pocketing the opening set 6-4 before storming to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Birrell, who had saved match points in her semifinal a day earlier, mounted a brief fight back and came within a point of levelling at 4-4, but Tjen held her composure to close out the contest in just over two hours.

Later in the evening, Tjen is set to return to court alongside compatriot Aldila Sutjiadi for the doubles final against top seeds Storm Hunter and Monica Niculescu.

Asian Tennis Federation President Yuriy Polski congratulated Tjen on her milestone victory, calling it “a proud moment for Indonesian and Asian tennis." "This historic triumph is a proud moment for Indonesian and Asian tennis alike — a reflection of talent, perseverance, and belief. Your victory will inspire a new generation of players across the continent," Polski said.

Singles Final: Janice Tjen (INA) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4, 6-3.