Janneya, Guntas bag title in IGU UP State Ladies & Junior Girls Golf tournament

Noida, Aug 9 (PTI) Janneya A Dasanniee of Gujarat emerged the overall winner of the UP State Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship 2024 here.

Janneya carded a 4-over 148 (73-75) in two rounds to top Category A (Under-18) in the tournament organised by Indian Golf Union at the Noida Golf Club.

There was a three-way tie for the runner-up spot between Sri Lanka's Kaya Daluwatte, Kashika Misra of Odisha and Anvvi Dahhiya of Haryana at 7-over 151.

Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu bagged the title in Category B (Under-15) firing a card of four-over 148 (72-76).

Haryana's Yogya Bhalla was the runner-up with a score of 10-over 154.