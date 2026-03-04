Jansen half-century takes South Africa to 169/8 after star turn by NZ spinners

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) New Zealand spinners put on an impressive show before Marco Jansen's brutal rearguard assault took South Africa to a decent 169 for 8 in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

On a track where run-scoring looked like slightly difficult proposition, off-spinner Cole McConchie (2/9 in 1 over) and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (2/29 in 4 overs) performed a proverbial 'chokeslam' on a star-studded Proteas top-order, which paid for its collective indiscretion.

Ultimately, it was left to Jansen (54 not out, 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24 balls) to carry out a redemption act and give the bowling unit a semblance of a chance to fight in the second half of the match.

The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket after the Proteas were reduced to 77 for 5 at the halfway mark.

As the innings progressed, the dew factor came into play and suddenly the pitch where deliveries seemed to have gripped suddenly started skidding, making stroke-play easier than before.

Jansen, who is proving to be one of the best all-rounders playing the game currently, smashed as many as five sixes and most of them landed at least 10 -15 rows into the gallery in what seemed like a perfect union of power and timing.

The two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over would certainly boost the confidence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Having opted to bowl, Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner gave the ball to off-spinner McConchie to bowl the second over, which was his only over in the game, but he contributed more than a fair share by removing Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickleton (0) off successive deliveries.

In case of De Kock, he shortened the length and induced him to go for a slog than didn't even cross the 30-yard circle. In case of Rickleton, he flighted one outside the off-stump and turned away from the batter who didn't transfer his body weight while going for the cut.

Dewald Brevis (34 off 27 balls) looked a million dollars as he stroked the ball well before being scalped by James Neesham.

Ravindra once again did some telling damage. First Aiden Markram (18) holed out in the deep and David Miller (6) also played a poor aerial shot.

Once Brevis was taken at covers by Santner off a Neesham pace-off delivery, New Zealand seemed in complete control at 77 for 5.

But Jansen had other ideas in company of Stubbs during the 73-run stand. Proteas lost a clutch of wickets in the final two overs and failed to cross the 175-run mark. PTI KHS APS APS