Jansen has turned it around with bat, and now he''s a premium all-rounder: Jacques Kallis

Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Legendary South African cricketer Jacques Kallis said the strides Marco Jansen has made in recent months as a batter will help him find a place among the premier all-rounders in modern day cricket.

Jansen underlined his growing credentials as a powerhouse batter, making quick fifties in the second Test against India at Guwahati and in the first ODI at Ranchi on Sunday.

“He's had a massive year, hasn't he? He's always had the potential. It was just a matter of figuring his game out. He's obviously figured it out now and is getting a good balance,” said Kallis during a special interaction with the Indian media, facilitated by SA20 on Tuesday.

“He's always been magnificent with the ball. Perhaps in previous years, he didn't quite fulfil his talent with the bat. He's certainly turned that around now. He's a premium all-rounder now. I think he's going to play a massive role in the SA20,” he added.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, Jansen also took 12 wickets across two Tests against India, helping SA blank the hosts 2-0..

“They (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) might even be able to use him in different roles, not only down the order. He's good enough to even go up the order a few times. It's an odd game to surprise the opposition. For me, he's going to be one of the standout all-rounders,” said Kallis..

Kallis, who has amassed 13289 runs from 166 Tests with 45 hundreds at an average of 55.37, also pinned his hope on Corbin Bosch to develop as a handy performer with both ball and bat..

Bosch gave a glimpse of his skills while hammering a 67 and taking two wickets against India in the Ranchi ODI.

“I first laid eyes on him a few years ago, I always thought he had something special. It's taken a while for him to break through. But thankfully, he's come through. He's gained confidence. He bowls in the 140s and hits it really hard..

“He’s the type of guy who can play different roles. He's good enough to go anywhere in the order. So I'm very happy to see him coming through,” he noted..

Kallis hoped that the fourth edition of the SA20, starting from December 26, will stand as a good preparation for Proteas players ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup..

“Yeah, I think it's going to play a big role. I don't think it'll make the guys play any harder or anything like that, because the guys would have put the 100% effort in, in any case. But I do think it's fantastic preparation, looking forward to that World Cup.

“You know, a few guys perhaps, who are on the fringe, if they have a good performance in this tournament, you know, might get a look in and get into the squads.

Kallis had little doubt that the SA20 has ticked several boxes in the last four years, particularly in finding some young talents.

“I think what the IPL did for Indian cricket, we were hoping that a similar tournament would take off in South Africa a lot earlier. But now Graeme (Smith) got this tournament going four years ago and I think you can see where it's taken South African cricket.

“These young guys are playing in front of big crowds and in pressure situations and that can only help these guys fast forward their careers, which is exactly what's happened.

“These guys are playing under good coaches, playing with some world-class players, learning and feeding off them. So, that can only bode well for South African cricket as we've seen in the results, not only in white ball cricket, but in the longer formats as well,” he signed off. PTI UNG KHS