Japan beat Czech Republic 2-0 in FIH Olympic Qualifier

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) Former Asian Games champions Japan were made to toil hard by lower-ranked Czech Republic before they secured a fighting 2-0 win in their opening Pool A match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday.

Even though Japan, who won the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, controlled the proceedings for a major part, they managed to breach the resolute Czech defence only twice.

Miyu Suzuki opened the scoring for Japan in the fourth minute scoring from a rebound from their second penalty corner before Shihori Oikawa scored from the spot in the 40th minute.

Credit must also go to Czech Republic goalkeeper Barbora Cechakova for keeping her side in the hunt with numerous saves throughout the match.

Japan's dominance can be gauged from the fact that they earned as many as eight penalty corners in the entire 60 minutes as against their opponent's one.

It was expected to be a cakewalk for world No. 15 Japan against Czech Republic who are ranked 31st.

But it didn't turn out to be so despite Japan dominating the match. The Czech's sat back and defended their citadel while looking for counterattacks to surprise the Japanese.

The Czech's did manage to make a few circle entries but lacked in finishing.

Japan will next play Germany on Sunday, while the Czech Republic will be up against Chile.