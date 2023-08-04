Japan hold India to 1-1 draw

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Three-time champions and title favourites India were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Friday.

India had started their campaign on a rousing note, demolishing China 7-1 on Thursday.

But, the home side produced a lacklustre show on Friday as they were held to a draw by the Japanese.

Ken Nagayoshi gave Japan the lead in the 28th minute which was neutralised by India skipper Harmanpreet Singh in the 43rd minute. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS