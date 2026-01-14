Jasmine extends lead in WPGT

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Jasmine Shekar turned in a steady even par round of 70 to extend her lead in the opening leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2026.

The prize purse for this week is Rs. 17 lakh.

Jasmine, a winner in the 2025 season, had a bogey-free first 12 holes, which also included birdies on the fifth and the 11th holes. She then stuttered a bit with bogeys on the 13th and the 14th to finish at even par 70.

Ridhima Dilawari shot the day’s best card of 3-under 67, which had two birdies against one bogey in the front half and three birdies against one bogey on the return. Starting five shots behind Jasmine, she made up a lot of ground and is now only trailing by two shots.

Lavanya Jadon dropped to third with a 72, which included two bogeys and no birdies, but at three behind she is within close distance of the leader.

Of the three under par rounds, amateurs accounted for two of them. Zara Anand was one with 69 and Kashika Misra the other, also with 69. Zara was sole fourth at 2-over 142.

A total of 27 players made the cut, which fell at 156.