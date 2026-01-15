Jasmine fires bogey-free 65 to start year with win

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Jasmine Shekar got off to a flying start in the new season as she won the opening leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Bengaluru golfer completed a wire-to-wire win as she compiled the week's best card of 5-under 65, which was bogey free.

With rounds of 67-70-65 she totalled 8-under 202 and won by four shots over Ridhima Dilawari (67). Jasmine held a one-shot lead after day one, extended it to two after two rounds and doubled it to four by the end of the event.

Jasmine was the only player to card par or better on each of the three days at the Par-70 course.

Jasmine picked up the winner's cheque of Rs.2.30 lakh from a total purse of Rs.17 lakh. Ridhima earned Rs.1.70 lakh, while the third placed Lavanya Jadon took home Rs.1.40 lakh.

It was Jasmine's fourth win on the WPG Tour since turning pro in 2023. She won twice in 2024 and once in 2025 and has now opened the 2026 season with a convincing victory.

The win also showed Jasmine's consistent progress since becoming a pro. She finished sixth on the Order of Merit in her rookie year in 2023, was fifth in 2024 and third last year. PTI Cor AH AH