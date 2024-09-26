Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Gurugram, Sep 26 (PTI) Jasmine Shekar faltered in the second round but kept a share of the lead with the steady Ridhima Dilawari in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

While Jasmine shot 76, Ridhima carded 73 with a bogey and 17 pars here at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

They were 2-under 142 each and a shot clear of Sneha Singh (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-71) at 1-under 143.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (73-71) and Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73) were tied for fifth place at even 144.

Jasmine, looking for her opening win after two runner-up finishes over the last 18 months, had just a birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.

Ridhima did not find the birdies but did well to limit the bogeys to just one on the Par-4 17th.

While Jasmine is seeking to end her runs of near misses, Ridhima is seeking her maiden win since 2002, the year she won twice.

Sneha Singh looked like making a big surge with three birdies on the front nine of the course but dropped two bogeys against one more birdie on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70, which was the best of the day.

Drall landed one of the two eagles on the second day in her card of 71, which also had two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Bakshi had a round with a birdie against two bogeys as she missed a lot of chances.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who had an eagle against four bogeys in her 74, was seventh at 1-over 145, while Shagun Narain (76-71) was eighth at 3-over 147.

Three players, Vidhatri Urs (71-77), Khushi Khanijau (73-75) and Kriti Chowhan (77-71) were tied ninth at 4-over 148.

The cut fell at 155, and 28 players made the cut for the final round.