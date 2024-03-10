Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Englishman Phil Salt as a replacement for compatriot Jason Roy who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

This will be Salt's second season in the IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals last season.

The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons," an IPL media release said.

Salt, an aggressive wicket-keeper batter, scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year.

His 48-ball century in the fourth T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England. PTI APA PDS PDS