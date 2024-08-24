Jasporan stays in bronze contention, others bow out

Amman, (Jordan), Aug 24 (PTI) Jaspooran Singh is the lone Indian wrestler left in the medal contention in men's freestyle competition as he made it to the 110kg bronze play-off at the U17 World Championship while all his compatriots exited the Cadets event.

Jaspooran had lost his first round but bounced back after winning his repechage round by fall against Japan's Yuki Yamamoto.

Jaspooran is now up against Iran's Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad.

Shivam (45kg) lost in the quarterfinals against Dzhamal Bakaev by technical superiority after a tough win against Ukraine's Mykhailo Didoshak. If Bakaev win his semifinal, repechage route will open up for Shivam.

In 51kg, Kartik bowed out after losing his opening round 4-10 to Turkey's Tugrul Demirci, who later lost his pre-quarterfinal bout, closing the door on his Indian rival.

Sitender began in an impressive fashion in 60kg, winning by technical superiority against Andrei Kuzniatsou but later lost his pre-quarterfinal 3-5 to Bekassyl Asambek. The neutral wrestler could not clear the next round and the door was closed for Sitender.

Nishant Ruhul was also eliminated early in 71kg, losing to Mark Matyas Laposa while Sunny (92kg) bowed out after losing to Iran's Amir Reza Mahmoud Ali Pour.

Indian women wrestlers had won the team championship by winning eight medals, including five gold, from nine contestants. PTI AT AT SSC SSC