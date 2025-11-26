Jasveer Singh appointed head coach by Patna Pirates

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Patna Pirates on Wednesday named Jasveer Singh as head coach for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.

Jasveer, who has successfully led UP Yoddhas since 2018, brings vast experience and a fresh perspective to the three-time champions.

His appointment comes following the departure of former head coach Anup Kumar, who made notable contributions during his tenure.

"I am happy to join the most successful team in the league. There is no doubt about what the Patna Pirates can achieve. I have reached the playoffs in almost all seasons but the trophy is still pending. It feels right and part of destiny that my first trophy and the Pirates' fourth come together," Jasveer said in a release.

Despite a difficult start last season, Patna Pirates staged a strong turnaround under interim coach Randeep Dalal, advancing to Eliminator 3 before going down to Telugu Titans in a tight finish. PTI ATK AH AH