Javed Akhtar sends 'best wishes' to cricketer Shami amid roza row

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Days after cricketer Mohammed Shami was criticised for not observing roza (fast) in the month of Ramzan during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced his support for the bowler asking him to pay no attention to "reactionary bigoted idiots".

Shami, who is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tour, was spotted consuming an energy drink as the match was underway in Dubai on Tuesday.

After the visual of the lead pacer went viral on social media, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said Shami had committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Akhtar, known for openly voicing his opinions, advised the cricketer to ignore all the negativity and praised his performance in the game.

"Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai.

"It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team (sic)" he wrote in an X post on Friday.

India emerged victorious in Tuesday's match, becoming the first team to qualify for Sunday's final. The Men in Blue will fight it out with New Zealand to claim the Champions Trophy for the third time (2002 and 2013). PTI ATR RDS RDS