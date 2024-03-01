Javelin thrower Manu DP to train and compete in South Africa

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Asian Athletics Championship silver medal-winning javelin thrower Manu DP will train in South Africa for more than a month after his proposal was cleared by the Sports Ministry on Friday.

Manu, who is currently training Pune, will head to the North West University High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom soon for a 32-day stint, where he will also compete in a few local competitions to prepare for the upcoming season.

The ministry will cover Manu's airfare, boarding and lodging cost and local transportation cost, among other things.

The ministry's Mission Olympic Cell also approved multiple Asian Games medallist shooter Esha Singh's proposal for financial assistance towards ammunition testing and grip making at Italy's Pardini factory.

She along with her coach will head to Tuscany, Italy.

The MOC also approved the proposals for new javelins for para-athletes Navdeep Singh and Pushpendra Singh. PTI AM AM TAP