Javia enters second round in ITF Championship

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Dev Javia had to dig deep to beat wildcard entry S Rethin Pranav and move into the singles' second round of the MSLTA 25K Men's ITF tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Javia came back from being 1-4 down in the third set to quell the challenge of national men’s champion Pranav 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a battle that lasted for two hours and 37 minutes.

In another singles' match, Adhithya Ganesan of USA registered a 6-2 6-4 win over Frenchman Arthur Weber.

Results: (Main draw, first round singles): Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt Arthur Weber (FRA) 6-2 6-4; Dev Javia (IND) bt (WC) Senthil Kumar Rethin Pranav (IND) 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Doubles: Egor Agafonov/Bogdan Bobrov (1) bt Rishab Agarwal/Rishi Reddy (IND) 6-4 6-7(4) 10-8; Aryan Shah (IND)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt Sidharth Rawat/ Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) 7-5 6-0; SD Prajwal Dev/Adil Kalyanpur (IND) (2) bt Aditya Balsekar/Yuvan Nandal (IND) 6-0 6-1; M Rifqi Fitriadi (INA)/Jang Yunseok (KOR) bt Anup Bangargi/Prasad Ingale (IND) 6-2 6-2; Siddhant Banthia/Vishnu Vardhan (3) (IND) bt Nick Chappell (USA)/Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 4-6 6-1 10-6; Dev Javia/Karan Singh (IND) bt Manas Dhamne/Caheer Warik (IND) 6-3 6-4.