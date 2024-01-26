Jay Pandya shoots 63 to take halfway lead at top Pre-Qualifying I

Jamshedpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Ahmedabad golfer Jay Pandya shot a red-hot eight-under 63 to lead at the halfway stage of the Pre-Qualifying I of the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School here on Friday.

Pandya was 10-under 132 after round two at the Golmuri Golf Course.

From a total field of 122 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 22 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one-under 141.

The 25-year-old Pandya (69-63), who was T-14th overnight and four off the lead at the start of round two, fired an outstanding 63 to finish two shots clear of the rest of the field.

Pandya, who turned pro in 2020, struck it close to the pins through the day that helped him pick up nine birdies at the cost of a lone bogey.

He ended the event in style with birdies on the last five holes. His longest putt of the day was a 25-feet conversion on the closing 18th.

Local hero Karan Taunk (68-66) secured a tied second place at eight-under 134 along with Yash Majmudar (66-68).

Sagar Raghuvanshi made a hole-in-one on the 17th during his round of 68. Sagar qualified having finished tied 15th at two-under 140. PTI APA TAP