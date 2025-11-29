Jay Shah honoured with ''Outstanding Achievement Award'' by CNN-News18

New Delhi: ICC Chairman Jay Shah was honoured with the 'Outstanding Achievement Award for Contributions to Indian Women’s Cricket' at the CNN-News18’s Indian of the Year Award ceremony.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Shah dedicated his award to India’s women’s cricket and the current team that recently won the ICC Women’s World Cup.

"Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) is here, and so are Jhulan Di and Mithali, and I would like to dedicate this award to all of you," Shah said.

He reflected on his tenure as BCCI secretary and discussed the significant steps taken to improve Indian cricket, including strengthening the domestic cricket, cracking a grand media rights deal, and more.

Shah also served as the BCCI secretary until December 2024, during which he made important decisions, including implementing pay parity between men’s and women’s cricketers and launching the Women’s Premier League (WPL).