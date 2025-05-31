Jay Shah meets UEFA president Ceferin in Munich

New Delhi: Continuing cricket's global outreach, ICC chairman Jay Shah met UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in Munich ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, which will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Shah, the former BCCI secretary, met Ceferin on Friday.

"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. It's always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport's global reach" Shah posted on X on Saturday.

Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. It's always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport's global reach. pic.twitter.com/DdBTWpMRqy — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 31, 2025

Shah had earlier this year met former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Lausanne ahead of the IOC Session.

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will see the return of cricket to the Games programme.