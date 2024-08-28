Jay Shah’s endeavours as BCCI secretary made it a pioneer for others to follow: Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah’s efforts as BCCI secretary in giving equal priority to men’s and women’s cricket have made the Indian board a "pioneer" for other governing bodies of the game to follow, reckoned legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday.

Shah will leave BCCI after a five-year stint, which began in October 2019, to take over as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council from December 1.

Tendulkar joined many former and current players to extend his wishes to Shah, who will be the youngest ICC chairman in history at the age of 35.

“Being enthusiastic and having the drive to do something good for cricket are essential qualities for a cricket administrator. @JayShah displayed these traits wonderfully during his stint as @BCCI secretary,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“His endeavours towards prioritising both women’s cricket and men’s cricket have made the BCCI a pioneer that other boards can follow. I wish him the very best of luck towards the next phase of his journey, as he becomes the youngest chairman of the @ICC,” he said.

Shah will be the fifth Indian to head the ICC and Tendulkar hoped that he would be able to carry the legacy forward.

“India has sent several luminaries to lead the ICC as administrators: Mr. Jagmohan Dalmiya, Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. N. Srinivasan, and Mr. Shashank Manohar. I am sure he will build on their legacy and take the game of cricket forward,” he added.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was the BCCI president during Shah’s first term wrote, "Congratulations to Jay Shah @JayShah on his new role as ICC chair.. wish him a great journey ahead ..” (sic) India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli also congratulated Shah for his new role. “Many congratulations @JayShah on being elected as the ICC chairman. Wishing you great success ahead,” he wrote.

India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations @JayShah.” Jasprit Bumrah also extended his wishes, “Congratulations @Jay Shah bhai! Your passion for the game will ensure it's taken to the next level. Wishing you lots of luck!” PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024