Jayesh Rane signs one-year contract with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Midfielder Jayesh Rane on Friday signed a one-year contract with Indian Super League Cup winners Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season on free transfer after his contract ended with the Bengaluru FC.

Rane is the only player in ISL history to have won the trophy with three different teams.

He was a member of Chennaiyin FC’s side which won the ISL in 2016 and lifted the trophy again with Atletico de Kolkata in 2019-20. Rane lifted the ISL trophy again with Mumbai City FC last year.

The 31-year-old Rane has made 230 appearances in domestic competitions.

"This is one of the proudest moments of my career, signing permanently for my hometown club, Mumbai City FC. As a Mumbaikar, it is a huge honour to represent the club in the biggest competitions,” Rane said in a release shared by the franchise.

"Jayesh is one of the most experienced footballers in Indian football. As a Mumbai native, he understands the club's values and proudly wears the jersey. His performances last season convinced us of his abilities, and his versatility across the pitch will be invaluable in the coming season,” said MCFC coach Petr Kratky. PTI DDV TAP