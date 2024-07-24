Jeev, Atwal, Randhawa tee up at Senior Open; Chopra also in field

Carnoustie (Scotland), Jul 24 (PTI) Three legendary Indian golfers, Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa, will tee up at the 2024 Senior Open for the second year running with Daniel Chopra, who has played alongside the trio, making his Seniors Major debut.

Chopra, who has played alongside the three stars in India in his formative years before he took a Swedish passport, has won twice on the PGA Tour.

Atwal is the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour back in 2010, while Jeev has won multiple times in Asia, Europe and Japan. Randhawa has also won numerous titles in Asia.

Last year, Jeev, at T-14, was the only one among the three to make the cut in the tournament for player above 50 years of age.

The 2023 edition, at Royal Porthcawl, Wales, was won by Germany's Alex Cejka.

Bernhard Langer will look to win a record fifth Senior Open title, having claimed the Senior Open trophy for the fourth time in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St Anne's.

He is the most decorated over-50s golfer of all time, with 12 Senior Majors to his name, including both previous Senior Opens held at Royal Porthcawl.

Langer is one of 15 Major champions in the field, including Ian Woosnam, Paul Lawrie, Darren Clarke, Michael Campbell, Angel Cabrera, John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Retief Goosen, Justin Leonard, Jose Maria Olazábal, Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, Y.E. Yang and Pádraig Harrington.

Lawrie, Daly and Harrington, all former Champion Golfers of the Year, will bid to join an exclusive club this week as one of the only men to win both The Open and The Senior Open.

Gary Player, Bob Charles, Tom Watson and, most recently, Darren Clarke, are the only players to have previously completed the double.

The last time The Senior Open visited Scotland was in 2022 as Clarke won his maiden Major title at Gleneagles.

This is the third time Carnoustie is hosting The Senior Open. Bernhard Langer and Paul Broadhurst won the previous two editions held at the venue.