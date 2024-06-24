Jeev finishes Tied-8th at OFX golf on Legends Tour, Jyoti 14th

Louth (Ireland), Jun 24 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh returned his best card for the week with a third and final round of 70 to pick up a top-10 finish at the OFX Legends on the Legends Tour of Europe.

Jeev, who had rounds of 74-68 on the first two days, ended at 4-under 212 for a Tied-8th place finish. His final round included four birdies and two bogeys and what let him down was the two doubles on the first day, but he recovered well after that.

India's other star on the Legends Tour, Jyoti Randhawa (71-72-71) was 2-under and finished T-14th.

Brazilian Adilson da Silva claimed his sixth Legends Tour title at Seapoint Golf Links winning the OFX Irish Legends after three holes of play-off drama with Sweden’s Patrik Sjöland.

Da Silva carded four consecutive birdies around the turn as he moved into a share of third place with seven holes to play.

He carded a round of 67 to post a clubhouse target of -7 and would then have to sit and wait to see how the final groups fared.

Da Silva had six birdies and one bogey in his final 67 and ended in a tie at 7-under with Patrik Sjoland of Sweden (70). In the three-hole play-off Da Silva pulled off a fine win.

Paul Lawrie, who led by two shots coming into the final day, ended in a tie for third with Angel Cabrera, Peter Baker and Greg Owen.

Cabrera won a week earlier on the Legends Tour, was level-par at the halfway stage before making birdies on three of his next four holes.

He would eventually sign for a Saturday 67 to end the week on -6 alongside the defending champion, Peter Baker, Lawrie and Owen. PTI Corr AT AT