Jeev lies tied 13th, Randhawa is T-17 in Greece on Legends Tour

Costa Navarino (Greece), Jun 7 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh exploded in the last six holes with five birdies and finished with 4-under 68 to be placed tied 13th after the opening round of the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy here on Friday.

The Indian legend was 1-over after 12 holes and rallied brilliantly while playing in the company of the first-round leader, Robert Coles, who shot a sensational 11-under 61. Sharing the lead at the top with Coles was Australia's Scott Hend (60).

Coles had nine birdies and an eagle, while Hend opened with an early bogey on the second hole but hit back quickly with two eagles and eight birdies in the next 16 holes for the second 60 of the day.

Jeev bogeyed the second and birdied the ninth but again dropped a shot on the 10th at which point he was 1-over. He parred the next two holes before launching a birdie spree with birdies on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th.

Jyoti Randhawa (69) was tied 17th, and his round included seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-5 15th. He had won the Legends Tour Qualifying School.

It is the third event on the Legends Tour, a Tour for players over 50 years of age.