Jeev Milkha improves to Tied-24th place in Trophy Hassan golf

Rabat (Morocco), Feb 8 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh improved on his first round and shot 1-under 72 to get to even par for two days at the Trophy Hassan II, an event on the Champions Tour PGA.

Jeev, playing his first seniors event in 2025, rose from T-33 to T-24 with one more round to go.

Jeev had four birdies against three bogeys on the Par-73 Royal Golf Dar es Salam course.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion and co-leader after the first round, Steven Alker (69-70), is tied for first place with Miguel Angel Jiménez, who closed with birdies on three of the final four holes.

Tim O'Neal sits two shots behind them in sole third place (-5), while 2024 Trophy Hassan II winner Ricardo Gonzalez is in fourth place (-4), one shot clear of a group of 10 players tied at 3-under.

The 53-year-old New Zealander, Alker, is seeking his ninth career PGA Tour Champions victory in 77th starts.

Jiménez, 61, is seeking his 14th win on PGA Tour Champions.