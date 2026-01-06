Jeev Milkha Singh hopes his IGPL win inspires future generations

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh hopes his age-defying win in the IGPL Invitational in Sri Lanka inspires the future generations to believe in themselves.

Competing against a field dominated by younger players, the 54-year-old produced a closing six-under 65 to total 15-under to outwit Aryan Roopa Anand (68) by one shot and end a 13-year title drought last month.

"It feels great. A win is always a win, it reminds you of the good times and gives you a lot of confidence for the future," Jeev told PTI Videos on Tuesday.

"I am happy that I played this tournament in Sri Lanka against youngsters and, at the age of 54, could still win. I think players should take encouragement from this... age is just a number. You have to believe in yourself. The most important thing is the belief system in a human being." Acknowledging the physical challenges that come with age, Jeev added that self-belief made the difference.

"In this game, youngsters hit the ball longer; they are stronger and more flexible. With age, you lose speed and muscle. But I was able to compete, and I feel fortunate. What I always tell youngsters is to believe that you can be the best and make the country proud," he added.

Singh beamed with pride about his son Harjai Milkha Singh, who became the youngest Indian golfer to be ranked number one under the age of 18.

"There is no better feeling than seeing your son do well. He is putting in the hard work and following his dream. He set a goal of becoming the number one junior in 2025 and achieved it. It feels like a blessing from the grandparents, and it is a very happy moment for our family." He does not find himself under the cosh of carrying forward the legacy of the legendary Milkha Singh as he embraces the challenge that comes with responsibility.

"There is pressure, but if the legacy carries on, there is nothing better than that. I am sure our hard work puts a smile on the parents' and grandparents' faces." Speaking about the future of Indian golf and the role of IGPL, Jeev stressed the importance of such leagues that foster the growth of the sport in the country.

"Golf has a great future. Competition in any form is good, whether in sports or business. Today, players benefit from both PGTI and IGPL. Every tour is built for the players, and if they benefit, the game grows." He also highlighted the depth of talent in Indian golf and the rise of young players, particularly from Chandigarh.

"There are many top players in the country and many more coming up. These youngsters are the future of Indian golf. If they can look at what seniors have achieved and set their goals higher, there is nothing better." Jeev signed off with a message for young aspirants across disciplines. "Follow your dream, whether it's art, sport, or anything else. Give it 100 per cent and believe in it."