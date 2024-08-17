Jeev on tied-19th at Zambia Golf Legends

Lusaka (Zambia), Aug 17 (PTI) India’s Jeev Milkha Singh opened the Zambia Golf Legends Championship with a round of even par 72 for a tied 19th place.

Playing on a windy day at the Bonanza Golf Club, just outside Lusaka, Jeev had one birdie and one bogey in his first six holes and parred the rest.

Jeev, who is hosting a Legend Tour event in India next week, was 19th at the end of the first day as 18 players went under par.

Simon Khan made a fine start with a 6-under 66 as he looked for his maiden Legends Tour win.

The 2010 BMW PGA Championship winner had seven birdies and just a single bogey on his card.

Khan, who is currently 14th on the MCB Road to Mauritius, is one shot ahead of last season’s Barry Lane Rookie of the Year, Patrik Sjoland (67), who moved to second with a birdie-birdie finish.

There’s a four-way tie for third place and it includes six-time Legends Tour winner Adilson da Silva, major champion Michael Campbell, tour rookie Scott Drummond and Kenya’s Dismas Indiza Anyonyi. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024