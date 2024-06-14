Jeev, Randhawa in second round of Lawrie Matchplay

Hertfordshire (England), Jun 14 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa won their first-round clashes to move into the next round of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay event on the Legends Tour for Seniors in Europe here.

Both the Indians won 1-up as they maintained their lead after going one ahead of the 16th.

Jeev beat Paul Streeter, while Randhawa got the better of Thomas Gogele.

Jeev will take on Keith Horne in the second round, while Randhawa will play Malcolm Mackenzie, who beat 2006 Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam in the first round.

Paul Lawrie, the tournament host, beat Gary Marks 5&4 to get his week up and running with a strong start.

The 1999 and 2012 Ryder Cup player was happy with his game especially after the wind picked up in the afternoon.

Scott Hend, Robert Coles, Adilson da Silva and James Kingston were also among the opening day winners in Hertfordshire, as were Angel Cabrera, Bradley Dredge, Jarmo Sandelin, Niclas Fasth and Mikael Lundberg.

The winners will head into the second round with the field now down to 32.