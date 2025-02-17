Jeev registers top-20 finish in Staysure Marbella on Legends Tour

Marbella (Spain), Feb 17 (PTI) Veteran India golfer Jeev Milkha Singh overcame a double bogey to finish in the top-20 at the Marbella Staysure event on the 2025 Legends Tour here.

Jeev shot a final round of 71 with four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey for a total of 3-under for 54 holes to finish T-19th on Sunday. His first two rounds were 68-73.

It was the opening event of the season on the Legends Tour and Jeev had finished T-28 in Trophy Hassan II on the Champions Tour PGA.

Simon Griffiths produced another hugely impressive performance to win the opening event of the 2025 Legends Tour season with a 15-under total, holding off Colin Montgomerie, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stephen Gallacher and Scott Hend in the final round.

Griffiths started the day with a two-shot lead and picked up birdies at the first and eighth to maintain the advantage heading into the back nine.

While many of the chasers struggled to mount a serious charge on the way home, Griffiths pulled away with further red numbers at the 10th, 12th and 15th. A closing bogey didn't matter as the 51-year-old made a perfect start to the new season.

Scott Hend emerged as Griffith's nearest challenger, but the Aussie had to settle for the second place. He flew through the field with a best-of-the-week 64 that featured 10 birdies, including seven in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth.

Nevertheless, it's a good start to the year for Hend, who finished third on the Order of Merit in 2024.

Mikael Lundberg finished along in third spot with a 67. The Swede went out in 33 and picked up shots on the 10th and 17th in a bogey-free back nine.

Local hero Jimenez came into the week as favourite after winning the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Tour Champions last week and he finished in a four-way tie for the fourth spot.

Jimenez was joined on -10 by debutant Matthew Cort, 2023 Legends Tour number one Peter Baker and Q School graduate Lionel Alexandre, who shot rounds of 68, 69 and 70, respectively.

Former Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher finished eighth in his first Legends Tour start on -9.

Montgomerie started the day in second place, but slipped to tied-9th with a 73. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC