Jeev shoots even par, stays in Top-10 at Legends event

Ware (UK), Aug 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh remained in the Top-10 despite a roller-coaster ride in the second round of the Legend Tour Trophy here.

Starting his second round in Tied-sixth place, Jeev birdied the first and the third holes to move up but three bogeys between the 10th and 14th pulled him back.

The 51-year-old Indian legend found a late birdie on the 17th to get back even par and at 4-under 144, he was Tied-ninth with one more round to go at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

Sweden’s Joakim Haeggman (66-68) continued his impressive run, shooting a four-under par round of 68. He was 10-under for two rounds and one shot clear of Scotsman Greig Hutcheon (67-68) at 9-under and two shots clear of the eight-under par trio of Welsh duo Stephen Dodd (66-70) and Bradley Dredge (67-69) and Italian Emanuele Canonica (68-68).

It has been a good run for Jeev, who was T-14 at the Senior Open in Royal Porthcawl in Wales and then fifth at JCB Championships which was cut short to 36 holes due to inclement weather.

Jeev is playing in Seniors Tours in Europe and Japan, and also a lot of events on the Asian Tour.

Haeggman has had six birdies on both days. Two of his six birdies in the second round came on the 17th and 18th holes after bogeys on the previous two holes.

Hutcheon is the nearest challenger to Haeggman after matching the clubhouse leader’s round of 68.

The threesome of Dodd, Dredge and Canonica had below-par rounds and will certainly see an opportunity to make a charge on the final day of play to claim a tour win.