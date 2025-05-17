Jeev tied fourth at Irish Legends golf

Kilkenny (Ireland), May 17 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh carded the joint-lowest round of the second day at five-under-par 67 and was placed tied fourth after two rounds of the Irish Legends golf tournament here.

His rounds have been 70-67 and he is 7-under and four behind the leader Keith Horne (65-68) at 11-under.

A year ago, Jeev finished tied eighth at the same event.

"I am really happy with my game – I hit a lot of greens and holed a lot of putts," said the four-time DP World Tour winner.

"Overall I just managed myself really well and that's what you need on this golf course. It was tougher today, with the wind making club selection difficult. Tomorrow's game plan is to just go out there, take it shot-by-shot, stick to my routine, play the best I can and see what comes my way." Horne extended his lead to a hard-fought second-round 68 that took him to 11-under and three shots clear of former Open champion Paul Lawrie and Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Scott Hend heading into the final round.

A trio of Tour winners – Peter Baker, Jeev and Mikael Lundberg – are tied for fourth, one further back at -7, after a testing day in Kilkenny.

Despite the tricky conditions at Mount Juliet, Horne, the South African, once again capitalised on the par-fives.

Having made two eagles and a birdie on day one, he birdied all four in the second round in a battling four-under-par round that established a commanding position with 18 holes left to play.

Hend had an up-and-down round that included five birdies, an eagle and four bogeys. The Australian is tied for second with Lawrie at -8.