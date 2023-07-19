Jemimah, Harmanpreet fifties take India to 228/8 in second Women's ODI vs Bangladesh

Mirpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues struck a 78-ball 86 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a patient 52 (88 balls) as India put up a much better display in the second ODI to notch 228 for eight here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The other notable contributors for India were opener Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25).

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India skipper Harmanpreet made two changes to the side that lost the first ODI at the same venue by 40 runs (DLS Method) in a low-scoring game on July 16.

Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh replaced Bareddy Anusha and Pooja Vastrakar in the playing XI.

Brief scores: India: 228 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 36, Harleen Deol 25; Sultana Khatun 2/41, Nahida Akter 2/37) vs Bangladesh. PTI AM AM TAP