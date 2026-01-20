Jemimah-led Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Vadodara, Jan 20 (PTI) Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues led the way with an unbeaten 37-ball 51 as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, MI recovered from a slow start to post 154 for five riding on Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 45-ball 65 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 33-ball 41.

Shree Charani was the most successful bowler for DC, returning figures of 3/33 while Marizanne Kapp performed brilliantly to finish with tidy figures of 1/8 in four overs.

In reply, DC chased down the target of 155 with an over to spare. Lizelle Lee blazed away to a 28-ball 46, while captain Jemimah played a match-winning knock for DC.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 154/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt not out 65, Harmanpreet Kaur 41; Shree Charani 3/33, Marizanne Kapp 1/8).

Delhi Capitals: 155/3 in 19 overs (Lizelle Lee 46, Jemimah Rodrigues 51). PTI AH AH BS BS