Jemimah's father denies using Khar Gymkhana facilities for 'conversion meetings'

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues' father Ivan on Friday refuted allegations that he used her membership at the prestigious Khar Gymkhana here to hold "conversion meetings" at its premises, claiming that he merely conducted prayer gatherings "in complete accordance with procedures".

Advertisment

Khar Gymkhana revoked the Jemimah's membership during its Annual General Meeting (AGM), following complaints from several members that Ivan allegedly misused the privileges granted to the star cricketer.

In his response to the accusations, Ivan said he adhered to the strict procedures while availing the facilities and no "conversion meetings" were held at the Gymkhana.

"We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gymkhana for the purpose of prayer meetings on multiple occasions, over a period of a year since April 2023. However, this was done in complete accordance with the procedures that Khar Gymkhana have in place, and in full knowledge of the office-bearers," Ivan said in a statement.

Advertisment

"The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way 'conversion meetings' as is wrongly labelled in articles in the media," he said in a social media post.

He also said that "when we were told to stop conducting the prayer meetings, we respected the stance of the Gymkhana and did so with immediate effect." "When informed about the difference in rates for members and guests, we readily cleared the arrears. We are honest, law-abiding people who are grateful that we can practise our faith without it being a cause of inconvenience to anyone else.

"To then be the subject of false claims and misinformation is disheartening. We have and continue to wish only the best for everyone," he stated.

Advertisment

The 24-year-old Jemimah is one of the stars of the Indian women's team.

She has played in three Tests, scoring 235 runs, and has also featured in 31 ODIs and 104 T20Is since making her India debut in 2018.

Earlier, while talking to PTI, Khar Gymkhana's managing committee member Shiv Malhotra said that while he has respect for Jemimah's sporting stature, the incidents involving her father should not have happened.

Advertisment

"This was totally not required. But I mean, this is the way the world works. Let me place this on record that we are very proud of her as an Indian cricketer and I wish her good luck for the future and may she win more accolades for the country," Malhotra said.

"She should know that the Gymkhana membership was given to her as a privilege to her to enjoy the cricketing facilities and not for her father to use," he added. PTI PDS DDV PM PDS PM PM