Jenkins quits as Commonwealth Sport President

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Chris Jenkins has resigned as Commonwealth Sport President, the organisation announced on Tuesday, acknowledging his longstanding service and significant contribution to the Commonwealth Sport movement.

The Constitution allows for an interim President to be appointed in the wake of mid-term resignation of the incumbent and Donald Rukare has been given the role till the next General Assembly in November this year, according to Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir.

"I am particularly proud of the opportunities I have been given to advance Sport for Development – and especially Para inclusion through our GAPS programme – and want to thank all my Commonwealth Games Association colleagues and friends for their support," Jenkins was quoted as saying in a release which did not mention why he stepped down from the role.

Commenting on his appointment Rukare said, "I am ready to step into this role and thank the Board for their confidence in me. We have come through a particularly challenging period in our Games history, and we are now building momentum towards an outstanding Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026." "We look forward to working with Donald in this role as we continue driving the organisation’s event operations and wider movement forward," added Rukare.

Sadlier added, "We look forward to welcoming a new President in November to lead us through our upcoming period of growth and continued transformation."