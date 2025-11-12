Jerlin Jayaratchagan named India's flagbearer for Tokyo Deaflympics

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Three-time gold medallist Jerlin Jayaratchagan will be India's flagbearer at the Deaflympics, beginning on Tokyo from November 15.

India is sending a record 111-member contingent to the Deaflympics.

The contingent was given a warm sendoff by secretary (sports), Hari Ranjan Rao, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The first batch of Indians will leave for Tokyo on Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a message to the Indian contingent, said: “India’s rapid progress in global events for special athletes is something to be proud of. As part of our endeavour to promote inclusivity and foster healthy outreach through sports, we are extremely happy to send the biggest-ever Indian squad to the Deaflympics." “Every year our medal count has been increasing and I am very sure that we will even do better than Brazil." India will take part in 11 disciplines – athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and tennis.

The Deaflympics are conducted by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). The Deaflympics are held under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee.

"Being chosen as the flagbearer is a moment of great pride and emotion for me. This is my third Deaflympics, but the first time I'll be leading my country with the flag — it feels truly special," said Jerlin.