Jessie Aney stuns top-seed Rashmika to clinch ITF Mysuru Open

Mysuru, Oct 13 (PTI) Second seeded American Jessie Aney rallied splendidly to beat top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty in the final to bag the ITF Mysore Open title here on Sunday.

Aney, who won the doubles crown on Saturday, defeated Rashmikaa 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6), in a match that lasted two hours and 33 minutes.

"It was really a tough one, but I'm happy that I played solid in the tie-break to come through," said a relieved Aney.

Rashmikaa exploited Aney’s weak second serves in the first set after both had traded breaks twice initially, and got the decisive break in the eighth game.

In the second set, Aney employed a different strategy. She slowed down the pace of the game and didn't give the Indian the room to play her shots.

The American, who saved two break points in the third game, broke Rashmikaa in the fourth and held serve in the ninth game to push the issue to the decider.

In the final set, Aney broke Rashmikaa, who made two errors at crucial junctures in the seventh game.

But she bounced back with great service returns to force Aney into errors. Rashmikaa had a match point in the 12th game, but a few errors allowed Aney to hold serve to take the match into the tie-break.

Rashmikaa allowed the American to jump to a 6-2 lead. However, she saved four match points to level at 6-6, but two errors saw Aney seal the match and take home a cheque for USD 2,352.