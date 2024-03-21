Jhanjharia, Bagri advance to second round in CCI Billiards Classic

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Kanishk Jhanjharia and Anurag Bagri will clash in the second round after recording one-sided wins in their respective first-round contests here at the CCI Billiards Classic event on Thursday.

At Sir Wilson Jones hall, Cricket Club of India's (CCI) Jhanjharia cruised past Amit Sapru 400-213 in the contest lasting over 90 minutes, constructing a break of 69 in the process.

Bagri remained steady on the path to win as he defeated Anil Sagar 308-227.

In another match, Akshay Gogri was made to work hard by Rahul Narang for a close 304-278 victory while Sunil Jain also had to toil, winning by a margin of 277-200 over Anwar Choudhary.

Carl Serrao staged a fightback to defeat Nikhil Ghadge 287-221 and Thakkar also scripted a similar story in his win over Shekhar Surve by 240-189.

Results (round 1): Vatsal Ponda beat Bakirao Pacharne 329-240; Yash Rungta beat Sanket Bapat 263-208; Akshay Gogri beat Rahul Narang 304-278; Sunil Jain beat Anwar Choudhary 277-200; Carl Serrao beat Nikhil Ghadge 287-221; Rishabh Thakkar beat Shekar Surve 240-189; Anurag Bagri beat Anil Sagar 308-227; Kanishk Jhanjharia beat Amit Sapru 400-213. PTI DDV AH AH