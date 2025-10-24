Jharkhand CM inaugurates 4th SAAF Senior Athletics Championships

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated the 4th South Asian Amateur Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium here.

In his inaugural address, the chief minister remarked, "After a long time, Jharkhand has got the opportunity to host an international sports event. I extend a warm welcome to the athletes who have arrived from six South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka." He said that thousands of youth and coaches were present to witness the competitions.

"The youth of Jharkhand always demonstrate great dedication towards sports, whether it is archery, football, or hockey. Today, we will see this spirit in the field of athletics as well," he added.

The CM expressed confidence that Jharkhand and the country would deliver even better performances in athletics. He welcomed all the athletes and described the moment as a matter of great pride for the state.

He urged people, especially the youth, to attend the events over the coming days to boost the players' enthusiasm. He extended his best wishes to all participants.

Further, the CM recalled that the event was last organised in Kochi in 2008, and Jharkhand was now hosting it after 16 years.

"Take full advantage of Jharkhand's sports infrastructure... we will continue to support such events in the future as well," he added.

In all, 206 athletes from six South Asian nations -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka -- will compete in 37 athletic events during the championships.

The three-day event is being organised at the iconic Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Morabadi, Ranchi. The mega event will conclude on October 26. PTI RPS RPS ACD