Jharkhand crowned champions in junior women''s hockey nationals

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 12 (PTI) Jharkhand were crowned the champions of the 15th Junior Women's National Hockey Championship after they beat Haryana 2-1 in the final of Division 'A' here on Tuesday.

The final day of the event saw dominating performances by Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as both teams won their respective matches to clinch the title and the bronze medal.

The first match of the day was between Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in which the former emerged 2-0 winners after a tough fight. The two goals for Uttar Pradesh were scored by captain Suneeta Kumari (10') and Manisha Patel (60').

In the next match, Jharkhand scored two early goals to secure their title win against Haryana.

Jharkhand's Sweety Dungdung (10') and Shanti Kumari (12') scored in the first quarter to give their team an early lead. Haryana's Kirty (52') tried to turn the game in her team's favour with a late goal but to no avail. PTI AH AH DDV