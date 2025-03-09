Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram enter semis in Senior Women National Hockey C'ship

Panchkula, Mar 9 (PTI) Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Mizoram entered semifinals of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship after winning their respective matches here on Sunday.

Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in Division A in the first quarter-final match of the day.

Captain Albela Rani Toppo (4th minute) led from the front while Rajni Kerketta (41st) and Pramodni Lakra (59th) also scored one goal each for Jharkhand.

Karishma Yadav (55th) scored the solitary goal for Madhya Pradesh.

In the next quarter-final match, Maharashtra blanked Karnataka 5-0 with Akansha Singh (41st, 54th) scoring a brace for her side. Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) also struck one each.

In the third quarter-final, Mizoram defeated Bengal 1-0 in a close match. Deepika's 50th minute strike made all the difference.