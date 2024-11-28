Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka win in Hockey India Sub-Junior Nationals

Secunderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Karnataka emerged winners in their respective matches on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

In pool B, Jharkhand hit all the right notes and prevailed 5-0 over Chhattisgarh while Uttarakhand beat Rajasthan 3-1 in Pool D.

The pool C match between Himachal and Odisha was forfeited by Himachal and hence a 5-0 victory was given to the latter. In pool F, Jammu and Kashmir was to play Karnataka but the former forfeited and the latter was awarded a 5-0 win.

In pool H, Andhra Pradesh cruised past Bengal 6-1, while in pool G, Punjab and Gujarat shared the spoils after drawing 2-2.